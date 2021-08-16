MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. – At Monday night's meeting of the Muhlenberg Township Board of Commissioners, one commissioner said the school board sent him a letter in response to remarks he made about the board.
Commissioner John Imhoff reported he had received a letter addressed to him personally from the Muhlenberg School District School Board. The letter, Imhoff said, characterized his comments about the board over the past several months as "disparaging, racist, rude and offensive."
Imhoff denied the allegations and reminded attendees and online viewers of the commissioners' meeting that taxes had been increased 2.4%. He urged citizens "to speak out in November.”
Commissioner Derek Lupia defended Imhoff and said, "The whole situation is embarrassing and doesn't need to be."
Other business
In other news, Chief of Police William Heim reported that his department was training three new police officers.
One new officer with prior experience was undergoing field training, while two other new officers without prior experience were in training at the Reading Police Academy, Heim said.
He added that retail and credit card theft had increased over the summer.
Imhoff also promoted the upcoming RiverFest to be held Aug. 27-29 at Jim Dietrich Park.
In other actions, the commissioners approved a payment in the amount of $31,469.23 to Balton Construction, Richland, for work associated with the new building of the public works maintenance facility.
The commissioners also approved the Minimum Municipal Obligation of $703,537 for the Uniformed Pension Plan. Commissioner Steve Wolfinger pointed out that this amount was more than $100,000 less than the previous year's obligation. The commissioners additionally approved the Minimum Municipal Obligation of $491,155 for the Non-Uniform Pension Plan.
They also OK'd a motion to adopt a resolution authorizing execution of the Berks County Dispatch Agreement for another year.
The commissioners authorized the Hay Road Apartments Letter of Credit reduction based on an Aug. 16 letter from the State Department of Education. The amount to be retained is $788,492.76.
A motion to authorize Township Manager Brian Harris to execute a memorandum of understanding with the Berks County Planning Commission to prepare the Joint Comprehensive Plan was approved.
Commissioner Kevin Lerch noted he believed that working with the county is the right approach because it keeps the township in the loop with what other municipalities are doing. Wolfinger commented that the township had achieved over 80% of the goals from the prior plan.
The commissioners also authorized Jeremy Garl, public works superintendent, to close portions of Beaumont Street for the 2021 Saint Marco Festival.
In addition, the commissioners authorized an emergency payment of $48,000.00 to Reamstown Excavating to fill a sinkhole under Oak Street.