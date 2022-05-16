MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. – Monday night's meeting of the Muhlenberg Township Board of Commissioners was brief and straightforward, but it did take time to recognize a community leader who died in April.
Commissioners observed a memorial moment for James "Jim" Sheipe Sr., who they said was instrumental in the development and maintenance of the Legion baseball field at Jim Dietrich Park.
"Sheipe's passing was a great loss to the community," said Commissioner Kevin Lerch. "I'm glad we were able to have a moment for him tonight."
Commenting on Lerch's contributions to many organizations over the years, Commissioner Steve Wolfinger noted that Sheipe "saved us a lot of money over the years."
Township comprehensive plan
Lerch also reported that he and Wolfinger attended a meeting last week with the Berks County Planning Commission regarding the update to the township comprehensive plan. It was the initial meeting of what is expected to be about an 18-month effort.
Lerch said the first step will be to develop a questionnaire for residents to determine what they believe are the top issues confronting the township.
Other business
The commissioners authorized James Bobeck, township manager, to purchase and upfit a Freightliner 108SD from Berman Freightliner and Lancaster Truck Body in the amount of $135,746, with the condition that any raw material surcharges could increase the cost of the truck and upfitting.
Commissioner John Imhoff asked if the funding came from a grant, to which Bobeck replied that the funding came a $300,000-plus grant received earlier. Bobeck also explained that the truck was available for delivery off the floor in one month. Otherwise, the township would have to wait up to two-and-a-half years and pay up to $80,000 more if the truck were ordered from the factory.
The commissioners granted a 90-day time extension to the Hull Property Group, Augusta, Georgia, for their land development plan. Hull is the owner of the Fairgrounds Square Mall.
Also, the commissioners approved bond reduction #2, which is the final for the Berks 61 land development plan. Berks 61 is a 270,000-square-feet class A warehouse location in the township.
Chief of Police William Heim was authorized by the commissioners to purchase a shed for the shooting range for $12,364.37 to replace an existing shed.
Finally, Lori Johnson was appointed as an additional deputy tax collector. She will provide backup for Pat Lupia, township tax collector.