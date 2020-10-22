MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - Muhlenberg Township officials had to spin their wheels to make trick-or-treating happen this year amidst the pandemic. They came up with a trunk-or-treat event.
"This is a drive through trunk-or-treat so as they come through the parking lot they'll be given treats by the various groups that are here,” said Karen Schreiber, Recreation Superintendent for Muhlenberg Township.
Dressed in their Halloween best, kids and families from around the community rolled through the parking lot of Jim Dietrich Park Thursday night, filling their bags and buckets with candy without ever getting out of the car.
"This is a fun event for the community and we need stuff like this,” said Griselda Beltran from Temple.
Beltran and her daughter Abby, who was dressed as Little Bo Peep, say they were both excited and relieved to be able to celebrate Halloween this year.
"There's not a lot of Halloween events so this is really awesome that they did one,” said Beltran.
30 different groups volunteered to pass out the sweet treats. Many of them dressed up in costumes with masks and gloves and even decorating their own vehicles, all in an effort to save Halloween.
"We cancelled the parade and the hay ride so we thought we'd still do something for the community to come out and trick-or-treat,” said Schreiber.
From the candy to the costumes, there was no shortage of Halloween spirit in the air. And there were no tricks when it came to everyone's safety, just a lot of trunks and treats galore.