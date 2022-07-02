Car crash generic

HAMBURG, Pa. - A multi-vehicle accident in Berks County on sent one person to the hospital and caused a vehicle to enter the lot of a car dealership. 

Police say the crash happened around 10 a.m. Saturday on Route 61 at S. 4th Street in Hamburg.

Police tell 69 News three vehicles were involved in the incident. One person was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Officials say the impact of the crash sent one of the vehicles into the Outten Kia dealership lot. 

Route 61 was close both ways for about 30 minutes.

