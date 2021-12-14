UPPER TULPEHOCKEN TWP., Pa. – A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 78 in Berks County brought traffic to a halt late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, and left at least one person dead.
Crews were dispatched at 10:23 p.m. to the accident on I-78 eastbound between Rehrersburg/Route 419 (exit 17) and Reading/Route 61 South (exit 29A).
Pennsylvania State Police in Hamburg confirmed that the coroner was called to the scene, but no additional details were given.
Photos showed that multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, including tractor-trailers, a van, and a car.
As of 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, lanes were still closed while reconstruction was just beginning.
A separate, unrelated accident also occurred on I-78 Tuesday at 8:22 p.m. near the Route 61 exit in Tilden Township. One person died in that crash, and officials said I-78 eastbound was expected to be shut down for a few hours.