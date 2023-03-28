WEST READING, Pa. - A number of agencies have been in the area of R.M. Palmer in West Reading in the aftermath of a deadly explosion, including OSHA and UGI.

One employee told 69 News she was in Building 1 packing chocolate when she said she smelled what she believed was gas. She says she was talking about it with her coworkers when Building 2 exploded. A spokesperson said UGI did not receive a call regarding a gas odor or a leak prior to the blast.

UGI said it has been doing surveys of its systems out of an abundance of caution in a multiblock area around the site of the explosion.

"After the explosion and stuff, there was UGI personnel and stuff who came up, walked through, checked the meters," said Lisa Azner, who lives nearby.

Azner said she was not home at the time of the explosion.

"My sons were home and my son called me in a panic and told me that Palmer's blew up and was freaking out," Azner said.

She told 69 News UGI did not tell her anything was wrong after checking the meter at her home. The company said in a statement that it is donating $100,000 to the West Reading Disaster Recovery Fund.

Meanwhile, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is also investigating.

Also, a neighbor has filed a lawsuit against R.M. Palmer, alleging negligence and recklessness. Attorneys representing her said in a statement the physical and emotional suffering that this explosion has caused for her and many others will have a lasting impact. The lawsuit claims the explosion lifted her off her feet, blowing her across the room causing severe and permanent injuries.

R.M. Palmer has not commented on the lawsuit. The explosion remains under investigation.