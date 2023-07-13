ST. LAWRENCE, Pa. – There is now a place where people who need help can go to find multiple resources for last weekend's flooding.
It opened Thursday, and it's designed to be a quick-response center with a number of services at hand.
"It's a stress reliever actually to know that all these resources came together and that they are so willing to help," one woman said.
One by one, people came to the Exeter Township School District Administration Building at 200 Elm St. It's been transformed into a Multi-Agency Resource Center, or MARC. Multiple agencies, both local and state, are there to help.
"Salvation Army's there, Red Cross — they're telling me where to go, they have help for people to do the cleanup," said Hugo Guevara.
"They gave, you know, mold and mildew cleaner that I wouldn't even know where to go and get something like that," the woman said.
"The attorney general's office there in case there's fraud...people who are fraudulently trying to contact homeowners," said Tamara DiCicco, of Mount Penn Borough.
There's help for the elderly, veterans, mental health and more — under one one roof with one mission to provide as much help and and as many resources as possible.
Guevara's home has been condemned — the foundation washed away.
"Basically, I got no place to live," he said.
Guevara came to the MARC Thursday, not really knowing where to begin.
"They're really looking to help people, sending everybody in the right direction," he said.
Guevara and others said they found the MARC very helpful, and it gave them the peace of mind that people do care.
"It's just a relief to know that this is acknowledged — the problem that I'm going through and what everybody is going through from my area," a woman said.
The center will be open Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.