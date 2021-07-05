EXETER TWP., Pa. - DUI checkpoints in Exeter Township resulted in 27 traffic citations and eight DUI arrests.
The checkpoints were held Friday are two locations in Exeter Township. They were funded by the North Central Regional DUI Enforcement Program.
Police report a total of 627 vehicles were stopped at the checkpoints between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 3:00 a.m.
Eight drivers were arrested for DUI. Officials say one of the drivers was under the influence of alcohol, six were driving under the influence of controlled substances and one was found to be under a combination of drugs and alcohol.
Two additional drivers were not arrested for DUI but were under the influence to the extent that police were not comfortable with them driving. Police found them safe rides home.
Police Officers also report that they made 11 drug related arrests at the checkpoint and arrested a wanted subject.
Twenty-seven traffic citations were written, two of those were for open alcoholic beverages in vehicles. Seventeen warning notices were written.
Travelers are reminded if they suspect a drunk driver to call 911. To report Underage Drinking call 1-888-Under-21.