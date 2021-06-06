S. HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - Five drivers were arrested Saturday during a DUI enforcement checkpoint in Berks County.
Berks County Police Departments from the North Central Regional DUI Enforcement Program conducted the sobriety checkpoint in the 4900 block of Penn Avenue in South Heidelberg Township.
South Heidelberg Township Police report 527 vehicles were stopped at the checkpoint between the hours of 9:30 p.m. and 1:00 a.m.
Police say five drivers were arrested for DUI -- one for alcohol and four for marijuana.
It's reported that one person was cited for having an open container of alcohol in his car, one driver was arrested for fleeing and eluding police officers, and one driver was not permitted to drive after he was deemed unsafe to drive, but below the legal limit to drive.
Police say 12 traffic citations were issued for various violations, and another four drivers were given written warnings. Two of the traffic violations were for children not using car seats, and one was for driving with a suspended driver’s license.