Fire at Western Berks Ambulance building

SPRING TWP., Pa. - Crews were called to a fire at the Western Berks Ambulance station in Spring Township Thursday night.

The fire broke out around 7 p.m. at the station at 2500 Belmont Avenue.

The fire is now under control, and there were no serious injuries.

According to the Western Berks Ambulance Association, a fire is believed to have started inside the engine compartment of one of the three ambulances parked inside the station.

"Very fortunate we do not have any injuries. We do have one person being checked out at the hospital with possible smoke inhalation due to an asthma issue that she has," said Michael Leifer with the Western Berks Ambulance Association.

Wyomissing Fire, Spring Township Police and multiple other crews responded after a second alarm was struck.

"We can't thank people enough people in the EMS and fire world that have reached out for help. As far away as Allentown already that have called and said what can they do," Leifer said.

Officials do not expect there to be any lag in ambulance service in the area.

Crews are still trying to figure out what caused the fire.

