House fire on North 10th Street in Reading
Tim Lind | 69 News

READING, Pa. — Multiple people were reported to have been injured in a house fire in Reading on Tuesday.

Firefighters were dispatched shortly before 3 p.m. to the 200 block of North 10th Street for the report of a fire on the second-floor of a row home.

Viewer video of house fire on North 10th Street in Reading

Cellphone video emailed by a 69 News viewer showed a thick plume of black smoke rising high above the house before the first firefighters arrived on the scene.

Fire officials reported to dispatchers that they had the fire contained in about 10 minutes. They added that an ambulance transported at least one person to the hospital, but they did not say why. Two other people were reported to be seeking treatment from EMS crews at the scene.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.