JEFFERSON TWP., Pa. — Multiple people were reported to be injured Thursday night, when a crash involving two vehicles sent one of them into the front of a house near Bernville.

The crash happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. at New Schaefferstown Road and Oak Lane in Jefferson Township.

A 69 News photo from the scene shows an SUV on its side, with its front end on the porch of the house.

Pennsylvania State Police have not yet released any information about the crash.