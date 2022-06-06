At least eight people were hurt in a multi-vehicle wreck that jammed the Pennsylvania Turnpike for hours. 

The crash shut down a long stretch of the turnpike in Chester County, with the back up impacting drivers heading through Berks County.

"My husband drives but he uses our car, so he's on the turnpike, so he's traveling quite a distance he's in construction, so it's killing us," said Kristen Veacock of East Earl Twp., while filling up on gas at the Sheetz near the Morgantown Exit of the PA Turnpike. 

Veacock says she is happy her husband didn't get stuck in this major accident on the eastbound side of the turnpike.

It involved multiple tractor-trailers and some cars in Chester County, with reports of back up stretching into Berks.

"He didn't go today he was in the office all day today," continued Veacock. 

The accident happened just before 10:30 a.m. near the Downingtown exit. State police say a number of people had to be taken to area hospitals. Veacock says she saw how much the accident impacted travelers on the turnpike between Route 29 and the Downingtown exit.

"It was all backed up, today. Shut down completely after Downingtown," she continued. 

The crash is still under investigation. The turnpike is back open.

