Route 222 sign generic

SPRING TWP., Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash closed part of Route 222 near Wyomissing for more than an hour Tuesday morning.

The northbound lanes of the highway were closed at the Spring Ridge Drive interchange in Spring Township around 9 a.m.

Initial reports indicated four vehicles were involved in the wreck. 

Traffic had been backed up on 222 into Wyomissing. The road reopened before 11 a.m.

A crash earlier Tuesday morning had Route 222 closed in Maidencreek Township. It reopened shortly before the Spring Township crash was reported.

Hamilton Boulevard Route 222 tractor-trailer fire

Further north, in Lehigh County, a tractor-trailer fire has closed both directions of Route 222 near the start of the Trexlertown Bypass in Upper Macungie Township.

