READING, Pa. - Reading's superintendent of schools already stands out among his counterparts in Pennsylvania. Now, Khalid Mumin is also among the nation's best education leaders.
Mumin has been named as one of four finalists for the School Superintendents Association's 2021 national superintendent of the year award. The winner will be announced on Thursday during the organization's virtual National Conference on Education.
The award's other finalists are Bryan Johnson, Hamilton County Schools in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Christy Perry, Salem-Keizer Public Schools in Salem, Oregon; and Michelle Reid, Northshore School District in Bothell, Washington.
The Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators (PASA) announced in October that it had selected Mumin as its 2021 Pennsylvania superintendent of the year.
The Philadelphia native is in his seventh year as Reading's superintendent.