Reading School District Superintendent Khalid Mumin

READING, Pa. - Reading's superintendent of schools already stands out among his counterparts in Pennsylvania. Now, Khalid Mumin is also among the nation's best education leaders.

Mumin has been named as one of four finalists for the School Superintendents Association's 2021 national superintendent of the year award. The winner will be announced on Thursday during the organization's virtual National Conference on Education. 

The award's other finalists are Bryan Johnson, Hamilton County Schools in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Christy Perry, Salem-Keizer Public Schools in Salem, Oregon; and Michelle Reid, Northshore School District in Bothell, Washington.

The Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators (PASA) announced in October that it had selected Mumin as its 2021 Pennsylvania superintendent of the year.

The Philadelphia native is in his seventh year as Reading's superintendent.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.