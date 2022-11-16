READING, Pa. — Reading will usher in the holiday season with its annual parade down Penn Street on this weekend before Thanksgiving, offering paradegoers a small preview of what's to come on New Year's Day in Philadelphia.

Mayor Eddie Morán's office announced Wednesday that the Woodland String Band will be among dozens of bands, floats, dance groups and other organizations set to participate in the parade on Saturday.

Since its founding in 1926, Woodland has never missed an appearance in Philadelphia's annual Mummers Parade. The band has also performed for a number of U.S. presidents as well as the United Kingdom's Queen Elizabeth II and Norway's Prince Philip.

The parade is scheduled to step off from 11th and Penn streets at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

As a nod to Reading's 275th anniversary celebration in 2023, a town crier will serve as the parade's grand marshal, according to the mayor's office. Of course, the parade will culminate with the much-anticipated arrival of Santa Claus.

No parking signs are set to be posted on Friday along the entire stretch of Penn Street as well as the 1100 block of Perkiomen Avenue and the 000 blocks of South Second, North and South Sixth, North and South 10th, and North 11th streets. All vehicles will need to be moved before towing begins at 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

Traffic entering the city by way of the Penn Street Bridge will be directed to turn left onto North Second Street and then right onto Court Street.

Traffic crossing Penn Street at the intersections of Third, Fourth, Eighth, and Ninth streets will be controlled by a Reading police officer.

Parking for parade spectators will be free in the Third and Cherry, Fourth and Cherry, and Fifth and Cherry lots, and in the South Penn, Chiarelli, and Second and Washington (Albert Boscov Plaza) garages.