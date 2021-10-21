READING, Pa. — Hope is blossoming in one Reading neighborhood.
The Berks County Suicide Prevention Task Force dedicated its new mural, titled "Hope Blossoms," during a ceremony behind Threshold Rehabilitation Services' Mosaic House in the 500 block of Franklin Street on Thursday.
The 45-foot mural was designed by Greg Didyoung of Art Plus Gallery in West Reading and painted by volunteers from around the community.
Its goal is to promote the services provided through ruOK Berks and to help lesson or erase the stigmas associated with mental health.
"The location of our Mosaic House building with the unobstructed view of its back wall proved to be a perfect mural canvas," said Tom McNelis, the president and CEO of Threshold Rehabilitation Services. "Threshold firmly supports the vision and mission of the Suicide Prevention Task Force and are grateful to the many sponsors and partners who helped create this beautiful and meaningful piece of art."
Didyoung said the overall theme of the mural is hope. The mural's contrasting colors and dark background reflect the highs and lows of mental health. Inside the head, a cluster of flowers represents the beauty, complexity, and growth of the human mind. The falling abstract Tetris pieces around the head illustrate how, unlike a puzzle, Tetris allows for flexibility and the acceptance that it is OK when pieces do not always fit perfectly together.
Officials said funding for the project was largely covered by the proceeds of the ruOK Berks 5K run and one-mile walk that Threshold has sponsored for the last several years. Donations from Service, Access & Management, the Berks County MH/DD Office and the Science Research Institute at Albright College in Reading also helped.