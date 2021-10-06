BOYERTOWN, Pa. — Police in eastern Berks County are looking for the vandal or vandals who defaced a mural that promotes tolerance.

Damage to the "No Place for Hate" mural in the 300 block of East Philadelphia Avenue was done some time between 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Eastern Berks Regional Police Department.

The vandalism included the website address for an organization that the Anti-Defamation League describes as a white supremacist group that espouses racism, anti-Semitism, and intolerance. It was founded in 2017.

Crime Alert Berks County is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 877-373-9913 or by sending a text message to 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks.

Crime Alert Berks County text-a-tip

The vandalism happened nearly 12 years after the 18-foot-by-36-foot mural was dedicated during the community's sixth annual Unity Walk on Oct. 11, 2009.

The Boyertown Area School District implemented the Anti-Defamation League's No Place for Hate program more than a decade ago. The program provides a model for challenging bigotry and intolerance in schools, college campuses, and communities across the country.

