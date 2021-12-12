READING, Pa. - Court records indicate murder charges were filed this past week in connection to a homicide case in Reading from three years ago.
A court docket says, two counts of first and third-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault were filed against 26-year-old Jonathan Torres of Reading last Monday.
The court records list the date of the offense as December 12th, 2018. That's the same date a triple homicide happened in Reading.
It's not confirmed if these charges are related to that case.
The most recent court docket available online lists the status of Torres's case as inactive.
69 News reached out to authorities for more information, but so far no further details are being provided.
As for that triple homicide from December 2018, police arrested a suspect in connection with that case this September.