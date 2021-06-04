WERENERSVILLE, Pa. | Though police say there's no danger to the public, a deadly domestic incident in Wernersville has left a community shaken.
Police say 45-year-old Katrina Henderson died of blunt force trauma to the head, and Christopher Baumener, a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Investigators say the murder-suicide likely happened Wednesday afternoon, when Baumener made a 911 call, merely stating his name and address before hanging up.
"Our officers knocked on doors, windows and were unable to contact anybody inside that residence." said Chief Leon Grimm.
Police got permission to "ping" her cell phone and hours later, it showed it was inside the home in the 300 block of North Walnut Street.
Police then got probable cause to search the home and entered, with a state police indoor drone.
"We breached the front door, sent the drone in, the drone did an interior search of the residence and unfortunately found both Miss Henderson and Mr. Baumener inside the residence deceased." noted Chief Grimm.
Back on May 3rd, Baumener was arrested for physically assaulting Henderson inside his home, allegedly pointing a gun at her and ordering her to another room.
He was charged and released on bail. Police say officers pleaded with her to file a protection from abuse order, and say she never did.
"Despite all of our efforts that we collectively utilized, it ended up in this unfortunate tragedy in this loss of life," commented Berks County District Attorney John Adams.