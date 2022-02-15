READING, Pa. - A jury trial is getting underway nearly eight years after the shooting death of Brock Neely in Reading.

Armando Ortega and Eliezer Carrasquillo are both charged with murder in the June 2014 shooting that left the 27-year-old man dead.

Police records say Ortega allegedly fired 15 gunshots during a brawl in an alley on the 200 block of South 11th Street. They believe the bullets hit two people that night, but 27-year-old Brock Neely was the only one killed.

Neely died in the hospital after the incident. 

A third man, Xavier Carrasquillo, was also charged.

