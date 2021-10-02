BOYERTOWN, Pa. - A piece of history is on display in Boyertown, Berks County. The General Carl Spaatz National US Army Air Force Museum is now open.
"This is a museum that's dedicated to the memory of general Carl Spaatz but it also highlights the contributions of regional men and women to victory during World War II," said Colonel Keith Seiwell and the CEO of the USAAF Museum.
The idea came to Colonel Seiwell in 2015. It turned to reality in 2019 and three years later, it opened. The purpose of all of it is to educate.
"That's why we focus on the interactive experiences as a way of teaching especially young people," said Seiwell. "Young people don't really understand maybe what happened during World War II and they don't understand the trials and tribulations."
From self-guided audio tours or a more in-depth experience, you'll hopefully walk away with an appreciation for the sacrifices made.
"The United States of America has fought long and hard for its freedom and liberty. We must continue that fight today as we go forward," said Seiwell.