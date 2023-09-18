LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. - Large crowds could be seen at Bear Creek Mountain Resort for Berks Fiddle Fest over the weekend.

The event celebrates music, fellowship, and home-cooked food.

There was even a kid's area with face painting, crafts, goat snuggling and mini highland cows.

The annual event draws nearly 3,000 people from across the Mid-Atlantic region for a day of music, fellowship and food.

One fester says seeing fiddle music being passed down to the next generation is what it's all about.

This was Berks Fiddle Fest's 40th anniversary.