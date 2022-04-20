READING, Pa. – The ongoing images of a war-torn Ukraine continue to impact people right here in Berks County.
Music, arts come together at Alvernia University to raise money for Ukraine
"We cannot allow this to happen," said artist and event organizer Lucille DiGiamberardino. "This is war crimes."
The situation brought to mind a message from her mother.
"She was like, 'Lucille, you have a responsibility,'" DiGiamberardino recalled. "And I'm like, 'Mom, I'm one person,' and she said one person can make the difference."
After that, DiGiamberardino turned to those at Alvernia University in Reading and artists in our region.
"So when this happened, and they were surrounding Ukraine — the Russians — I figured, 'OK, what can I do?' I can do music," she said.
The benefit event for Ukraine will be free flowing, utilizing multiple spaces on the campus of Alvernia, including the Francis Hall Theatre.
"We're going to have folk music and just people joining and that kind of thing," DiGiamberardino said of the event, "and when you come into this lobby here, we have some arts people, some crafts people. We also have a caterer that's going to bring us coffee and tea."
The lineup for the benefit Sunday will include multiple artists including the Brass Pockets and the Rockman Blues Band.
The money raised will go to GlobalGiving, an organization that says it "helps donors make safe and easy U.S. tax-deductible donations to vetted, locally-driven organizations around the world."
"If I can bring in money for this, I'm grateful to everyone that we can do this, and send it directly over to the Ukraine and the Ukrainian refugees," DiGiamberardino said.
She added, "I think that celebration of life and happiness and dancing is something that we definitely need as we observe this war."
The benefit concert takes place Sunday, April 24, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Tom Rader
Reporter
