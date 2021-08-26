READING, Pa. – Getting artists on the stage and fans into the seats seemed like an even more momentous task this year for the 30th Berks Jazz Fest, and as organizer John Ernesto says, it's a wonder it all came together.
"I took a step back yesterday," Ernesto said, standing in the lobby of Reading's Double Tree Hotel, with the musical notes settling after the end of the 2021 jazz festival.
"I just thought about it, you know," he said. "We are very lucky, very fortunate it worked out the way it did."
Jazz Fest didn't hit the numbers organizers anticipated prior to the pandemic shutdown but they did have some sold-out shows, including one paying tribute to a living legend.
"We had sold-out shows on the second weekend," Ernesto said. "The Stevie Wonder tribute was sold out."
The challenges presented for organizers were great, as many artists and fans are still apprehensive about the world right now.
"I think fans were a little hesitant," Ernesto said. "Do I wanna buy a ticket and get involved in one of these cancellation refund situations they've been experiencing for over a year and a half now?"
Jazz Fest will return to its regular spring spot next year as the focus shifts to Blues Fest in November.
"We just have to soldier on and keep apprised of what's happening in the world with COVID and everything," Ernesto said, "but we are optimistic."
One person who has always shared optimism through music sent a last-minute message to the Berks Jazz Fest, its fans and organizers.
"Thank you for allowing my songs to be a part of your repertoire," music legend Stevie Wonder said via a recorded video message," as you do, on this Berks Jazz Fest."