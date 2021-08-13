LOWER ALSACE TWP., Pa. — Music filled the air atop Mount Penn on the eve of the 30th Berks Jazz Fest kickoff.
Crowds turned out Thursday night at the Reading Liederkranz in Lower Alsace Township for the inaugural "Music on the Mountain."
The audience kicked back and relaxed to the sounds of the Mount Penn Preservation Jazz Band, featuring Dave Kline, Chris Heslop, Josh Taylor, Ken Kemmerer, and Alan Rochlin.
The Liederkranz also served up some authentic German food for dinner ahead of the concert.
Berks Jazz Fest will continue through Aug. 22 at various venues in and around Reading, including the Santander Performing Arts Center and the DoubleTree Hotel in center city and RACC's Miller Center for the Arts in Entertainment Square.
The Liederkranz also has another big event planned for this weekend. The club will host St. Malarkey's Day, a summer St. Patrick's Day party, on Saturday. Gates will open at 5 p.m., and the Malarkey Bros. will perform from 6 until 10 p.m.
Admission is $10 for members and $20 for non-members.