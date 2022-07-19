READING, Pa - Not necessarily making music -- but making things better for music students in the community.
"We are here as part of our second day of service,” said Mark Despotakis, with PMEA. “We are in town for a conference of music educators and we are here to volunteer."
All the chapters of the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association took a break from meetings. "To help triage instruments, to help triage music and to really give back to the Reading musical community,” said Despotakis.
They gathered at the GoggleWorks Tuesday to get to work.
"We have folks looking at instruments, string folks who say they are experts in that area they can look at bows and say this one is good this one needs repair,” Despotakis explained.
The top floor of the GoggleWorks is a buzz of activity with many volunteers lending a hand.
"We have been helping sort through some of the music getting rid of some of the old music that isn't usable anymore and sorting out the library here,” said Chad Taporski, with PMEA District 5.
It's extra special for one volunteer who came up in the Exeter Township School District.
"It's nice to give back to these societies and organizations that serve the community and the arts in the Reading area, I graduated from the Reading area, Taporski said.
It's the last planned event for the PMEA conference itself but perhaps for some involved - the most rewarding.