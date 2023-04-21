Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr at FirstEnergy Stadium

READING, Pa. – Muslims celebrated the end of the holy month of Ramadan with a special event in Reading.

Many marked Eid al-Fitr at FirstEnergy Stadium on Friday. They came together to pray.

They say they followed this event up with a feast with their families. The feast comes after a month of fasting from sunrise to sunset.

Participants at Friday's celebration say they appreciate the community's support and how the event brought people together.

"I'm actually very blessed to be here in Berks County," said Sajjad Shah. "The entire community has welcomed us and welcome our faith.

"It's good to see the community growing so fast, and it's a pleasure to be here," said Nikhat Yasmeen.

"Eid al-Fitr" means "the feast of the breaking of the fast."