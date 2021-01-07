WASHINGTON - Among the people arrested in Wednesday's siege at the U.S. Capitol is a man from Lebanon County, according to law enforcement authorities.
Terry Brown of Myerstown is on a list released by the U.S. Capitol Police on Thursday of people charged with unlawful entry of the Capitol building.
Other suspects are from New Jersey, Florida, Virginia, Illinois, New Hampshire, Maryland, Georgia, and Alabama.
It's unclear what punishment they are facing.
For his part, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said his office is taking the matter very seriously.
"My office knows the difference between protest and violence," Shapiro said in a tweet Thursday morning. If you organized a plan to carry out yesterday's illegal attack on our country from Pennsylvania, and we have evidence you participated, we will use every tool at our disposal to hold you accountable."
