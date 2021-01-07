Protesters inside U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON - Among the people arrested in Wednesday's siege at the U.S. Capitol is a man from Lebanon County, according to law enforcement authorities.

Terry Brown of Myerstown is on a list released by the U.S. Capitol Police on Thursday of people charged with unlawful entry of the Capitol building.

Other suspects are from New Jersey, Florida, Virginia, Illinois, New Hampshire, Maryland, Georgia, and Alabama.

It's unclear what punishment they are facing.

For his part, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said his office is taking the matter very seriously. 

APTOPIX Electoral College Protests

Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.

"My office knows the difference between protest and violence," Shapiro said in a tweet Thursday morning. If you organized a plan to carry out yesterday's illegal attack on our country from Pennsylvania, and we have evidence you participated, we will use every tool at our disposal to hold you accountable."

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.