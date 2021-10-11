EXETER TWP., Pa. – During its Monday night voting meeting, Exeter Township supervisors took a major step toward possibly restoring the Reading Country Club.
The supervisors voted 3-1 to approve an agreement with Morningstar Golf and Hospitality LLC, Branchburg, New Jersey, for the operation of the food and beverage service at the Reading Country Club restaurant facilities. Supervisor Michelle Kircher was opposed.
Township Manager Jeff Bartlett explained that the five-year agreement with Morningstar calls for a $5,000-per-month management fee plus incentives for exceeding performance goals for operations at the country club, which includes a public golf course on Perkiomen Avenue. Morningstar currently manages operations at several golf courses in the eastern United States and Europe.
The supervisors also received the monthly report for Reading Country Club golf operations through September. Year-to-date revenues have reached 100.99% of budget while expenses are at 78.56% of budget, yielding a $164,135 surplus. The average revenue per round in September was $33.48.
New supervisor
Again by a 3-1 vote with Kircher opposed, the board approved Carl W. Staples as a supervisor to replace Joseph Staub, who resigned last month. Staples has extensive experience as a senior manager including a brief stint as chief operating officer for Berks County.
Daniel Boone Homestead master plan
Peter Simone of Simone Collins Landscape Architecture presented highlights of the first draft of the Daniel Boone Homestead master plan. The draft plan will be available for review next week and will be formally presented at a public meeting in December.
The goals of the plan include improving access to and within the site, preservation of natural resources, soliciting other partners and planning for maintenance. Among proposed projects are the building of a two-mile loop trail; converting hay areas to meadows; and building a new restroom, maintenance building and visitors center.
Other business
In other actions, the supervisors authorized Fox Rothschild, the previous township solicitor, to proceed to mediation for the insurance claim damages of $233,000 for water infiltration at Reading Country Club.
Approval of conditional use for Lincolnwood Mobile Home Community, with several conditions to be included, was made by the supervisors.
Also, an additional 90-day time extension for the preliminary land development plan of a commercial trucking repair facility located at 6590 Sunset Manor was approved, as was a 60-day time extension for the preliminary land development plan to renovate the previous Exeter Golf Club Estates clubhouse/restaurant site.
In addition, the supervisors awarded the Sutton Circle basin construction retrofit to Empire Services in the amount of $239,848.
The supervisors also approved the Glenn Hart subdivision sketch plan of record and the dedication of ultimate right-of-way in the subdivision along East Lorane Road. The applicant proposes to subdivide a 4.5-acre lot at the location.
Finally, the supervisors OK'd the township engineer and staff to prepare and submit an application for a PennDOT Multimodal Transportation Grant of matching funds not to exceed $19,000.
The grant will be used to install sidewalk along Gibraltar Road to interconnect five residential developments to allow for safe pedestrian access to Exeter Commons Shopping Center. The total amount of the project is anticipated to be $405,000.