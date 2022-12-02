READING, Pa. — Over the recent weeks, there has been concern about hate speech being on the rise. Sometimes, that speech turns into violence or attacks on certain groups and has many on high alert.

"For a number of years here, most recently people have been allowed to feel as though they can say whatever they want to say and there's no harm or consequences for it, but unfortunately there are," said Stacey Taylor, president of the Reading branch of the NAACP.

Recent data shows that hate speech has increased on Twitter after Elon Musk bought the social media giant. The findings contradict Musk's claims that hate speech had declined.

The new data is from two watchdog groups. It comes on the heels of a bulletin from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security that warns about the heightened threat of attacks based on ideological beliefs or objections.

"If it's something where you're hurtful to a particular group of people, like we've seen most recently with the shooting in Colorado and the shooting in Philadelphia; why are we specifically targeting a certain group of people," Taylor said.

She said the NAACP tries to raise awareness about the dangers of hate speech.

"What we try to do within the community is encourage everyone to get involved and to participate to stamp out where they can and to identify hate speech," Taylor said.

Taylor said we need to figure out what we want to see moving forward and how to make that happen.

"If businesses are supporting organizations or are supporting social media platforms that allow these types of incidents, allow people to just say whatever they want to say and there's no consequences," she said, "then we have to look at those companies as individuals, as corporations and say I don't know if I want to do business with someone that supports this."