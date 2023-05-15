WASHINGTION, D.C. - The names of four officers with local ties were added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. Monday.

The annual National Peace Officers' Memorial Service began at noon in the nation's capital. The names of 556 officers were added this year, including 224 who were killed in 2022.

In April of 2022, Pennsylvania State Troopers Brandon Sisca and Martin Mack were struck by a vehicle on I-95 in Philadelphia while attempting to aid a pedestrian. Mack, Sisca and the pedestrian, 28-year-old Reyes Oliveras of Allentown, were killed. 23-year-old Jayana Webb was charged with causing the crash. Authorities say she was driving under the influence and speeding when she struck the troopers' cruiser.

Lt. William Lebo with the Lebanon City Police was shot and killed in the line of duty in March of last year. Authorities say he was one month away from retirement when a man suspected of breaking into a family member's home opened fire on responding officers. Lebo was killed and two other officers were injured. The suspect, 34-year-old Travis Shaud of Lebanon, was also killed during the exchange of gunfire.

Finally, Lehigh County Sheriff's Department Deputy Steve Armbruster died in December of 2021. Sheriff's department officials say he died due to complications after a brief illness.

In 1962, President Kennedy proclaimed May 15 National Peace Officers Memorial Day to pay tribute to law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.