KUTZTOWN, Pa. – NASA is celebrating history once again after its spacecraft called Double Asteroid Redirection Test, known as DART, slammed into an asteroid at 14,000 miles per hour, trying to alter the asteroid's orbit. The mission was carried out in case an asteroid ever poses a threat to Earth.

"It is absolutely wonderful to do something this amazing, and we are so excited to be done," said Elena Adams, DART mission system engineer.

It was a sight NASA officials and people around the world watched through a live camera from 7 million miles away.

"We don't currently have any known asteroids that will impact Earth, at least in any of our lifetimes," said Phillip Reed, an astronomy and physics professor at Kutztown University.

Reed, standing in Kutztown University's observatory, said the binary asteroid used in the mission had a small moon around 500 feet.

"This is the first mission that I know of that's actually attempting to go out and redirect an asteroid," Reed said before the big event.

NASA officials said more than 1,000 people worked on the mission that was being developed for at least seven years. It said the mission was straight down the middle of what their expectations were.

According to NASA, it may take a couple months until it has all the answers about whether DART was able to alter the asteroid's course.