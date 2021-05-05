MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - A retired boxer, Dino Iaccarino knows a fight when he's in one. Now, as the owner of Dino's Wings and Things in Muhlenberg Township, his latest fight in the pandemic is a national chicken wing shortage.

"Somebody just said they were out somewhere and paid $19.95 for 12 wings," said Iaccarino.

He says he's been able to get wings from his supplier, Bell and Evans, which makes a smaller wing that's less in-demand. His prices have remained the same, but about half of his wing deliveries are frozen.

"When they are fried from frozen, not all the time, but sometimes.. you notice a difference," said Iaccarino. "The bone is a different color, they can be more brittle from being frozen, and I prefer not to do that."

Some in the business blame the shortage on the restaurant business being down, others, February's winter storm in Texas. Whatever the cause, it has Mark Klinger flying around for wings.

"I spent all past week talking to all my suppliers trying to do anything I could to get wings in stock," said Klinger, owner of Klinger's Pubs in Lower Alsace and Bern Townships, which purchases more in-demand, jumbo wings. "Half the time I'm being told they're not available or they won't be available for a couple days. And when they are available, they're at a premium price."

Klinger says his pubs' wing prices haven't changed, for now. He says boneless wings are not as affected right now and says to consider ordering them next time you have a wing night.

"We understand you want the wings and we'll have them as soon as we get them," said Klinger.

