KUTZTOWN, Pa. - A little-known program from Advance Auto Parts is giving opportunity for those with intellectual disabilities.
"We have to include everybody. Different skill sets. Different mindsets, cultures. It definitely makes you a better operator and it definitely makes you a better company," said Melody Deshong, the General Manager of Advance Autopart's Kutztown facility.
The Different Abilities hiring program started a little over a year ago. There are 300 team members network wide - seven in the Kutztown facility right now, but they're adding more.
"We've probably had four interviews in the last week, which is fabulous," Deshong said. "They'll go through the interview process. We follow the same interview process."
The unemployment rate for people with different abilities is double the national average.
"19% of the people in the United States is disabled, right? They're willing to come out and show their potential," Deshong said.
And being that labor is hard to come by right now. The program is also filling essential vacant positions.
"I consider our program to be very successful," Deshong said.
If you or someone you know is interested in applying you can go through an agency or apply directly at the Advance Auto Parts website.
"And I think I pull my inspiration from them a lot of days because every day they overcome whatever disabilities they have and looking at things with maybe a broader view," Deshong said.