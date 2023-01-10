National COVID-19 telehealth pilot program to launch in Berks
Grace Griffaton
READING, Pa. – Berks County is being asked to jump on the front lines of efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19.Thousands are about to be invited to take part in a first-of-its-kind home testing program by the National Institutes of Health, or NIH.
Up to 8,000 people — 18 years of age and up — from Berks County will be able to enroll in the national study known as "Home Test to Treat.""Really within the first five days of symptoms. That's why this program is great. As soon as you start feeling sick, you can take a COVID test, get a telehealth visit and get your medication within five days," explained the state's physician general.
Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson tells 69 News the data provided by participants will be used to improve the program before it's implemented in the most vulnerable areas across all 50 states.
"We're very excited that Berks will be the first in the nation as a pilot for this program," Johnson told 69 News.
Participants over the age of 18 will be eligible to have an at-home test, a telehealth visit and antiviral treatment — if it's needed — at no cost to them or Berks County.
Antiviral treatments have the best rate of success when they're taken early on, according to Johnson, and officials want to ensure patients have access to them as soon as possible.
"We know these methods work really well to keep you out of the hospital and keep you from getting the severe impacts of COVID," she added.
Johnson says Berks is a prime location to pilot the program. She says residents have less access to COVID-19 testing and other measures that combat the virus. The county's transmission rates were also considered in the decision to launch in Berks.
"To be able to test at home and have a telehealth visit, and then receive your medications without going into the public and infecting other people — or even traveling when you're sick — is going to have a great impact," said Johnson.
"There are counties and communities throughout the country that are still in need. COVID is not over yet," said Dr. Krishna Juluru, NIH. "I think many people, still to this day, wonder, 'Who, where do I go to? Where do I go for help?' and many people don't have an answer to that question."
NIH is spearheading the program with help from Pennsylvania Department of Health and Berks County. Juluru says licensed physicians involved in the telehealth consultations will be able to help patients answer those questions. Officials are hoping for something in return.
"We're hoping that this pilot study will help better inform how we treat COVID but how we manage future pandemics when they arise," Juluru explained. "We're going to keep an eye on how the lessons that we learn can help us deal with the next public health emergency, the next pandemic, and that is why this is such an important study."
Juluru says UMass Chan Medical School researchers will be collecting and analyzing non-identifiable information that can improve the program and responses to future pandemics. This includes things like participants' processes for testing and treatment, their attitudes about the program and clinical outcomes from treatments.
"How often do people engage in the program? How many participants did we have in the program?" explained the physician.
"Imagine now — not just for COVID, but for flu and other pathogens — if we could be able to empower individuals to take tests, to use that test meaningfully and make decisions off of that, and do it with easy access in their home setting," added Juluru. "It becomes a very powerful public health and personal health tool."
"It's good," Olivia Epler of Wyomissing said about the program. "I don't feel like people who have it should be out because some people still don't have the vaccine."
A teacher says providing education during the pandemic was not easy, and additional testing should help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
"It was stressful, and I definitely think the children are behind from where they should be because of the pandemic," said Ashley Sanders, a kindergarten teacher. "The more we can test, the more we can get kids healthy, the more we can move on."
"I think it's amazing that they're offering the COVID testing," Sanders said. "The more we have it available for others, I think that's for the best."
"Certainly, COVID is not gone, and so, we still have people being hospitalized with COVID and people, unfortunately, dying with COVID," Johnson explained. "This is a great chance to get people diagnosed and treated quickly. and give them access to these antivirals to keep them out of the hospital to keep the hospital capacity where it needs to be."
Through future collaborations with local and state health officials, Home Test to Treat aims to offer services to approximately 100,000 people across the United States in 2023.
Telehealth services will be provided by eMed, which will also host the Home Test to Treat website where participants will be able to report symptoms and receive telehealth and antiviral treatment delivery, either to their homes or via pickup, according to Juluru.
The program is slated to start in Berks Jan. 17.
When it does, people who speak English or Spanish will be able to enroll; they just need an email address and to sign a consent form.
Berks County is working with the federal government on the fine details and informational graphics. Officials said more information will be posted on the county's website once the program launches next week: Home Test to Treat Program | Do Your Part Berks
Once additional details are released, 69 News will provide updates.
Grace Griffaton
Reporter
