READING, Pa. - Berks County is being asked to jump on the front lines of efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Thousands are about to be invited to take part in a first-of-its-kind home testing program by the National Institutes of Health.

8,000 people from Berks County will be able to enroll in the national study.

Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson tells 69 News the data provided by participants will be used to improve the program before it's implemented across all 50 states.

"We're very excited that Berks will be the first in the nation as a pilot for this program," Dr. Johnson said.

Johnson said Berks is a prime location to pilot the program. She said people here may have less access to COVID-19 testing and other measures that combat the virus.

"To be able to test at home and have a telehealth visit, and then receive your medications without going into the public and infecting other people, or even traveling when you're sick, is going to have a great impact," she said.

Participants over the age of 18 will be eligible to have an at-home test, a telehealth visit and antiviral treatment, if it's needed, at no cost to them or Berks County. Antiviral treatments have the best rate of success when they're taken early on, according to Dr. Johnson, and officials want to ensure patients have access to them as soon as possible.

"Really within the first five days of symptoms. That's why this program is great. As soon as you start feeling sick, you can take a COVID test, get a telehealth visit and get your medication within five days. We know these methods work really well to keep you out of the hospital and keep you from getting the severe impacts of COVID," explained Pennsylvania's physician general.

People we spoke with at Broadcasting Square seem interested in the program.

"It's good. I don't feel like people who have it should be out because some people still don't have the vaccine," said Olivia Epler of Wyomissing.

A teacher said providing education during the pandemic was not easy and additional testing should help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

"It was stressful, and I definitely think the children are behind from where they should be because of the pandemic. The more we can test, the more we can get kids healthy, the more we can move on," said Ashley Sanders, a kindergarten teacher. "I think it's amazing that they're offering the COVID testing. The more we have it available for others, I think, that's for the best."

"Certainly, COVID is not gone, and so, we still have people being hospitalized with COVID and people, unfortunately, dying with COVID," explained Dr. Johnson. "This is a great chance to get people diagnosed and treated quickly and give them access to these antivirals to keep them out of the hospital to keep the hospital capacity where it needs to be."

The program is slated to start January 17th.

When it does, people over the age of 18 will be able to enroll. All they will need is an email address.

Berks County is working with the federal government on the fine details; once they are released, 69 News will provide an update.