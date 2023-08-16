SINKING SPRING, Pa. – A rapidly growing drive-thru coffee chain, offering more than 20,000 drink combinations, is expanding further with its first Pennsylvania location in Berks County.

7 Brew, serving custom, hand-crafted coffee, teas and other drinks at drive-thru stands nationwide, is planning to open a location in October at 3582 Penn Ave. in Sinking Spring, according to a news release.

The stand will be dropped on-site via a crane at noon on Thursday.

7 Brew, with more than 100 stands across 19 states, originated in 2017 with a single stand in Rogers, Arkansas.

The name is a nod to the business' seven original coffees: Blondie (caramel and vanilla breve), Brunette (hazelnut and caramel mocha), Smooth 7 (white chocolate and Irish cream breve), Cinnamon Roll (white chocolate and brown sugar cinnamon), White Chocolate Mocha (white and milk chocolate mocha), German Chocolate (coconut and caramel mocha) and Triple 7 (a Smooth 7 with six espresso shots).

“7 Brew was born from a desire to change drive-thru coffee into a fun, mind-blowing experience for everyone,” a message on the business’ website reads. “We dreamed of serving premium coffee in record time and making new friends while we’re at it.”

In addition to the “seven originals,” customers also can enjoy “classics” such as iced or hot lattes, mochas, breves, caramel macchiato, house blend, chai tea, matcha, cocoa or cappuccino.

There are also seasonal selections, with this month’s “hottest picks” including a funnel cake macchiato, sparkling lemonade and “heatwave energy” drink.

Drinks can be customized with extra espresso, sweetness levels, milk alternatives and more.

About 30 syrup flavors include selections such as blackberry, chocolate macadamia nut, guava and toasted marshmallow, and customers also can choose sauces such as caramel, dark chocolate and white chocolate.

Other menu highlights include Seven Energy drinks, Seven Fizz drinks (sparkling water infused with any flavor), fruit smoothies, shakes and hot and iced teas.

The stands aim to make customers’ visits the happiest part of their day.

“7 Brew is so much more than just a coffee stand,” an online message reads. “It’s the concept of cultivating kindness and joy with every drink, through our service, speed, quality, energy and atmosphere. It’s contagious and it’s changing the drive-thru coffee industry.”