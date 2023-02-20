BERN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - February is National Eating Disorder Awareness Month. More than 28 million Americans will have an eating disorder in their lifetime.

"They say to treat the eating disorder like it's an alien because it's not your child," said Kristin Holland, whose 13-year-old daughter is struggling with an eating disorder. "It's an alien that's taken over your child."

Holland has sadly become very familiar with the turmoil an eating disorder can cause, especially for the person who's struggling with it.

"She's in a residential treatment facility which is in Cherry Hill, New Jersey now after she just spent a month in-patient at CHOP this time," said Holland. "She was really malnourished, severely underweight and a lot of it is mental."

Bella was diagnosed with anorexia and Avoidant Food Restrictive Intake Disorder.

"It's not like your kid loses 50 pounds overnight, it often starts subtly," said Dr. Michael Pertschuk, the medical director for eating disorders program at Tower Behavioral Health. "The kid could be ten pounds overweight and start to go on a diet. You may not think a whole lot of it, but it keeps on going."

Holland said that's how it started for Bella, but by the end of last summer, her daughter was restricting way too much and instead of starting 7th grade she was hospitalized. She's now adjusting to an inpatient treatment program.

"It was basically a choice of if I let my daughter come home and she could possibly die, or I send her to another state to receive this treatment that she so desperately needs," said Holland.

Medical experts say there are a number of factors that contribute to these types of issues but awareness and not ignoring the problem when you notice it is important.

"If you see things progressing that's probably the time to get to your doctor," Pertschuk said. "I think pediatricians are a lot more tuned into eating disorders now than they were say even ten years ago, so you're not likely to get brushed off."

Holland and her daughter will be walking in the National Eating Disorder Association Walk for Awareness in Philadelphia in April. They are team Bella's Brigade