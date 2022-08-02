National Night Out 2022 graphic

READING, Pa. — National Night Out is celebrated in thousands of communities across the country and is meant to be a community building event that fosters the relationship between citizens and the police.

"I think it's important, because I think it gives the community a chance to come and speak to us, realize we're human beings, too," said Brian Baxter Jr., a K-9 officer with the South Heidelberg Police Department.

Baxter will be at his department's event with his K-9 partner, Aldo. Other municipalities and agencies will also be part of that National Night Out, including Sinking Spring, Lower Heidelberg Township, and Western Berks Fire Department, and Western Berks Ambulance.

"Kids can come check out the cars, push buttons, lights, sirens... all that stuff and just get hands on," said Baxter.

Reading is celebrating National Night Out on Penn Street. The city closes part of the street for the community to come out.

This will be the borough of Mohnton's first year participating.

"So, we're celebrating the Mohnton borough police and the citizens of Mohnton," said Ofc. Timothy S. Jones.

Jones said as a small-town department, it knows its residents fairly well, so it's a good chance to get together and have a good time.

Tags

COMING Monday: A new way to comment - READ MORE
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you