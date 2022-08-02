READING, Pa. — National Night Out is celebrated in thousands of communities across the country and is meant to be a community building event that fosters the relationship between citizens and the police.

"I think it's important, because I think it gives the community a chance to come and speak to us, realize we're human beings, too," said Brian Baxter Jr., a K-9 officer with the South Heidelberg Police Department.

Baxter will be at his department's event with his K-9 partner, Aldo. Other municipalities and agencies will also be part of that National Night Out, including Sinking Spring, Lower Heidelberg Township, and Western Berks Fire Department, and Western Berks Ambulance.

"Kids can come check out the cars, push buttons, lights, sirens... all that stuff and just get hands on," said Baxter.

Reading is celebrating National Night Out on Penn Street. The city closes part of the street for the community to come out.

This will be the borough of Mohnton's first year participating.

"So, we're celebrating the Mohnton borough police and the citizens of Mohnton," said Ofc. Timothy S. Jones.

Jones said as a small-town department, it knows its residents fairly well, so it's a good chance to get together and have a good time.