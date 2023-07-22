EXETER TWP., Pa - Nearly two weeks after flash floods spread across parts of Berks County - causing significant damage - there’s a new team in town to help.

“Organizations like us trying to help and identifying the fact that you know this might be something we can help those folks in their moment of despair just trying to help them out,” said Frank Alvarez, Incident Commander for Team Rubicon.

They call themselves Team Rubicon - a veteran and first responder based national organization - currently working out of space graciously provided by the Reform Lutheran Church in Exeter Township - to spread out in the area to help flood victims.

“Trying to get people on the ground and really try to help. It’s a little bit of a process cuz you have to make sure that you have all the resources that you need,” said Alvarez.

Berks County flood recovery is just the latest task for team Rubicon - an organization that began its support efforts years ago.

“Team Rubicon was actually set up back in 2010 by a couple of military personnel that took their efforts to Haiti its kinda where it all started so team rubicon has grown a lot since then. Over a hundred and 60 thousand,” said Alvarez.

They expect to be here into next week - to continue to help those recovering from flash floods across the county.

“It all depends in terms of on what we see and how much work is needed here,” Alvarez said.

If you want to volunteer and contribute, you can find more information on the Team Rubicon website.