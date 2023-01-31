SHILLINGTON, Pa. - President Biden said May 11th will mark the end of the national emergency for addressing Covid and the public health emergency will be over.

Lawmakers have already ended some of the response elements that had been in place.

"The biggest implication of this is going to be the Covid vaccines, the testings, and the therapy also," said Dipak Patel, pharmacy manager for the Medicine Shoppe in Shillington.

Costs could be affected when the emergency declaration ends. "Currently those are covered 100% by the government, so everything is free," said Patel.

That may not be the case as of May.

"That's definitely going to decrease the amount of vaccinations," Patel added.

In January, the Medicine Shoppe administered 350 Covid vaccines. Of those, about 70 were not covered by insurance.

Patel said the cost of the shots will be upwards of $100 each, which will not only limit customers, but it will likely limit the number pharmacies will carry.

Testing will be affected as well.

The government-issued tests will go away and Covid tests may require a doctor's order to be covered by insurance. Otherwise, people may be paying out of pocket.

"Without insurance the rapid tests, it could be anywhere from $50 to $100," said Patel. "PCRs are even more expensive, so I don't see a lot of insurance covering that."

Pennsylvania's Health Department is reviewing the President's announcement. A spokesperson says there will be continued opportunities for free testing, and vaccine providers have a supply on-hand.