A national volunteer firefighter shortage has some Berks departments exploring options to stay staffed.

"You have volunteers that leave their families, that leave their kids baseball games, that leave their bed at 2:00 in the morning to show up," says Chief John Theodossiou of the Mt. Penn Fire Company.

It's a big commitment, and those numbers are dwindling.

Many people have more responsibilities and commitments than in the past and the requirements to become a volunteer firefighter are more involved.

The shortage has several departments looking at other ways to fill those empty positions.

Theodossiou says it might be beneficial to have more conversations about recruitment on a statewide level. He says some type of incentive could help.

"Maybe a statewide volunteer pension program that comes with requirements as far as years of service, type of training and then if you reach a certain age, they say here's a little bit of a stipend," says Theodossiou.

The Exeter Township Volunteer Fire Department is already a blended department with volunteers and some part-time paid firefighters. They recently pitched adding six full-time firefighters to staff the township's two houses.

"Part of the problem we're running into with our part-time paid staff is they have full-time job commitments so, they try and fit us in, where they're not working their full-time job," says Dan Miller, PIO for the Exeter Township Volunteer Fire Dept.

Exeter Township will decide whether to add those six positions by December when it approves the budget.