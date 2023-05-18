BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - The oldest Armed Forces Day parade in the nation is set for 10:00 Saturday morning in Wyomissing and West Reading.

Organizers say there are some added attractions this year as the parade marks a milestone.

"The job when you're active duty military is really 24/7, and 365 a year, and you are on-call at any time," said Diane Price, veteran and longtime organizer of the Armed Forces Day parade in Berks County.

Price says Berks has one of the largest veteran populations in Pennsylvania and those men and women should be honored.

This is the 75th year for the parade. It started back in 1948 as part of the celebration for Reading's 200th anniversary

"Every year we highlight a different branch of the service, and this year we are highlighting the U.S. Air Force / Pennsylvania Air National Guard," said Price.

All branches of the military will be represented and they even have some special new additions to the parade this year.

"We'll be doing 3 flyovers of the parade in a circuit pattern," said Betsy Carlisle, social media coordinator for the Mid-Atlantic Air Museum. "This aircraft is an easily recognized World War II trainer. We also sell rides in it so we thought that that would be a great airplane for the parade"

Price says dozens of organizations, schools, bands and others are participating and service flags will be flown representing those who are serving and cannot be there.

"The sacrifices that the men and women in uniform, and their families, deal with in order for them to serve the country is quite something to recognize and honor," said Price.