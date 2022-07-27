SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. – At a creek in Spring Township, a project to remove a dam has been quietly under way for about a decade. And now nature lovers are starting to see the results.

It’s the process of nature healing.

Slowly but surely, the creek that powered the now-defunct Van Reed Paper Mill became history. Berks Nature says it’s been a very long time since that dam served its purpose.

So this month, a grant-funded project to remove the dam came together to stabilize stream banks and stabilize this portion of the creek, which feeds into the Tulpehocken Creek.

“We waited till a time when the fish are less active and finished their annual spotting and breeding,” Berks Nature's Sarah Chudnovsky said.

Video from when the dam was in place showed trout struggling to swim upstream.

Berks Nature says the dam was taking its toll on nature.

“It’s an incredible treasure for our trout population and for fishing and for kayaking,” Chudnovsky said. “The benefit of removing the dam is that it’s going to open up the whole thing once again to fish passage. The fish can freely move up the stream.”

But the job is far from done.

“Or work’s now shifting to reconnecting the creek itself to its surrounding flood plane,” Berks Nature’s Regan Moll-Dohn said. “This is going to be a process.”

As far as what you can do to help, Berks Nature this fall will hold a public event at which people can come and plant trees along the flood plane and help nature continue to heal.

“Streams are really resilient if we give them the time to heal and if we’re patient,” Moll-Dohn said.