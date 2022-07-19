READING, Pa. – A pair of Reading High School basketball greats — current NBA player Lonnie Walker and former NBA coach Stu Jackson — were both back in the city on Monday night.
Dozens came out to the Miller Center for the Arts at Reading Area Community College to meet the duo and hear stories from them on the same stage.
"Just happy to be here for a wonderful evening celebrating a great cause here," Jackson said.
The proceeds went to support the Reading Education Foundation.
It is a night Keith Gibson II said he had been looking forward to for a month. He brought a canvas painting to get signed by Jackson and Walker.
"It's unbelievable," Gibson said. "I'm still in shock. I can't even believe this is happening."
It was a reunion for Don Juan Cooper, one of many former Red Knights in attendance.
"It's a walk down memory lane," Cooper said. "A lot of people I haven't seen since I played."
Jackson and Walker were both welcomed on stage with a round of applause.
Walker answered questions about his upcoming season with the Los Angeles Lakers and Jackson reunited with his former coach Jim Gano, while each shared some laughs.
"Every time I see him, it's like the relationship never left," Jackson said.
Jackson and Walker do not forget the role Reading played in making them who they are today.
"This is home," Jackson said. "It's always great when you come back home. You know Reading holds a very special place personally in my heart."