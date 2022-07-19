READING, Pa. - Former Reading Red Knight and current NBA player Lonnie Walker wrapped up his latest basketball camp in Reading Tuesday and then he received a big honor.
Mayor Eddie Moran presented Walker with the Key to the City. The mayor says Walker continues to show he is truly "Just a kid From Reading." Moran tells 69 News he fought back tears as he was giving Walker the Key to the City.
Lonnie Walker's basketball camp was held at the gym at Reading High School. There was a large round of applause and many children rushed up to Walker to congratulate him afterwards when he was given the key.
Walker says the goal is to influence someone. Mayor Moran told the audience that Walker has unified this city and is someone that everyone can look up to.
Walker of course will be suiting up for the Lakers this season after playing for the Spurs for the past few years.
He graduated from Reading High School in 2017 after leading the school to first-ever state title.