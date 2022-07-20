READING, Pa. – Former Reading Red Knight and current Los Angeles Lakers player Lonnie Walker was greeted with hugs as he entered the Clinton Street Olivet Boys & Girls Club in Reading Tuesday.
It was an experience that Isaac Gedeon said is unreal.
"I just believe that I can do the same thing," Gedeon said. "You know what I'm saying, 'cause he did it, you know."
Daryel Vargas wore his Lakers shirt for his first time seeing Walker.
"I love the love that he shows to the city," Vargas said. "He's truly a great person. Love the way he plays, love his play style."
Walker played at the Boys & Girls Club on Clinton Street several years ago, and administrators there say they knew then that he would become the player he is today.
"Through high school, I mean even as little on up, he was always in the gym shooting balls," said Shawn Stankiewicz, director at the Olivet Boys & Girls Club.
Stankiewicz said Walker is an example of someone kids can become if they work hard.
"Not just basketball and sports in general, anything you do in life — he's just a great example for us," Stankiewicz said.
The visit wrapped up with some pictures and autographs.
"I just want to give inspiration and motivation to as many kids as I can, whether it's one or 1,000," Walker said earlier in the day. "The goal is to at least influence someone."
Walker also said there is no place like home.
"To the city of Reading, always love y'all," Walker said. "You know we got more to come, and let's keep on progressing as a community and as a city."