READING, Pa. | Outside a place where many think and learn about space, different opinions fly on the impact of the now second space flight taking off within a few days.
Many watched as the second private sector trip to the final frontier made its way into the history books on Tuesday. Meanwhile, back here on Earth in Reading, at the Neag Planetarium, they say maybe the biggest accomplishment is making it back in one piece.
"Getting human beings off of the surface of Earth, 62 miles and safely return back to Earth without any problems, and also their space capsule also landed vertically which is different than Branson's mission," noted Mark Mazurkiewicz, Director of the Neag Planetarium.
Those at the planetarium see the competition and more players involved in the space game as a good thing for space exploration as a whole.
"In a way it will actually benefit NASA and other space agencies because they may be doing the engineering and math a little different than the other agencies by sharing the information everybody benefits," said Mazurkiewicz.
Just as there are countless stars in the sky, there are also many opinions when it comes to the significance of this billionaire backed space race.
"I think it's their money, and if they want to get into it maybe we'll get some new technologies out of it," noted Stephen Kimes, a resident from Reading.
"I guess it's one more thing in some rich person's bucket list to do, and between this battle and Virgin getting up first it just seems like there's gotta be better things to do in this world than beat somebody up into space," stated Lee Olson, another Reading resident.
If you want to hop on the next flight, Blue Origin has yet to reveal the cost for future trips, but these seats for Tuesday's launch auctioned off for about $28 million a piece.