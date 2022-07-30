READING, Pa. - A teacher may have told you growing up, "shoot for the moon, if you miss, you'll land among the stars."

NASA is reaching for the stars and the moon once again. Its Artemis program to return mankind to the moon is launching an unmanned test flight this weekend of new lunar module Orion.

The program has a long-term goal of establishing a sustainable human presence on the moon, but first, it plans to send humans back to the moon by 2025.

"The fact that it's going to be the first woman on the moon, which obviously I'm clearly excited, and first person of color on the moon, crazy exciting too," said Becky Ruth, an educator at the Reading Public Museum's Neag Planetarium.

Coming this fall to the Neag Planetarium will be a visual show completely dedicated to the Artemis mission. The show is called "Forward: To The Moon."

"What it means, how they're proceeding with it, the different phases of it, with the end goals of possibly colonizing the moon is going to eventually lead," said Ruth, describing the show.

For Ruth, it's all about seeing those future astronauts who will be inspired themselves to reach for the stars.

"It's always great when we're here at the planetarium doing our public star shows or special events, seeing those kids come in with NASA shirts, with their parents wearing the NASA shirts, and then they come out and they're all excited and they're chatting with each other," said Ruth. "We're looking forward to what's next."